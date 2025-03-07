Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.85 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial Services: $873 million versus $884.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate Investments and other: $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
  • Revenue - Hybrid Cloud: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Edge: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue - Server: $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion.
  • Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other: -$57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$141.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.7%.
  • Earnings from Operations- Financial Services: $82 million compared to the $80.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other: -$2 million compared to the -$21.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud: $99 million versus $95.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings from Operations- Server: $348 million versus $457.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge: $314 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $250.58 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise