The Cooper Companies (COO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $964.7 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.48 million, representing a surprise of -1.71%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Geography- Americas: $270.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $260.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $128.70 million compared to the $138.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $246.50 million versus $257.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI: $646.10 million versus $656.01 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI: $318.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $326.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $198.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $198.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $119.70 million compared to the $129.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other: $326.70 million compared to the $339.31 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal: $319.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $318.23 million.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

