Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Traeger (COOK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.64 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.62 million, representing a surprise of +2.44%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $30.70 million compared to the $26.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $60 million versus $75.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Traeger here>>>

Shares of Traeger have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Traeger, Inc. (COOK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise