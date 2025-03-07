We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) reached $435.43, with a -0.52% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.61%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 9.75% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.17, marking a 9.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $424.62 million, indicating a 13.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.34 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.97% and +13.28%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.47% downward. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.
It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.75.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.