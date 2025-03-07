We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) reached $12.02, with a -1.48% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.61%.
The the stock of company has risen by 9.91% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 166.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $60.48 million, indicating a 60.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.39% lower within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.23 for its industry.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.