VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) standing at $5.65, reflecting a -0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 72% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.09 million, showing a 20.06% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.76 of its industry.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
