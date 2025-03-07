We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Gap (GAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended January 2025, Gap (GAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.15 billion, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gap here>>>
- Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change: 3% versus -1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: 3% versus 0.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change: 4% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
- Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores: 2,506 compared to the 2,535 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total: 422 compared to the 428 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America: 1,249 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,256.
- Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total: 575 compared to the 577 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America: 260 versus 273 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Gap Global- Total: $980 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $952.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total: $545 million versus $520.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
- Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.21 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
Shares of Gap have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.