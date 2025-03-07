We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ - Free Report) reported $6.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.39 billion, representing a surprise of +5.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Canadian Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Canadian Natural Resources here>>>
- Total production - Average daily production: 1,470,428 BOE/D versus 1,436,480 BOE/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production - Primary Heavy Oil per day: 82.13 thousands of barrels of oil versus 81.86 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production - Thermal In Situ Oil per day: 276.23 thousands of barrels of oil versus 281.07 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production - Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading per day: 534.63 thousands of barrels of oil versus 507.12 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production - Pelican Lake Oil per day: 44.04 thousands of barrels of oil versus 45.71 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production - North Sea Oil per day: 11.47 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 11.98 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production - North Sea Natural Gas per day: 4 Mcf/D compared to the 1.46 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production - Offshore Africa Oil per day: 11.94 thousands of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.55 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Oil & liquids - Average daily production: 1,090,002 BBL/D versus 1,064,114 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Natural gas - Average daily production: 2283 millions of cubic feet versus 2225.38 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production - North America Natural Gas per day: 2,273 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,214.17 Mcf/D.
- Production - Offshore Africa Natural Gas per day: 6 Mcf/D versus 9.75 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.