New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX - Free Report) provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) is a supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) is an operator of LNG carriers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.2% downward over the last 60 days.

