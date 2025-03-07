We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Allspring Mutual Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns
Charlotte-based Allspring Global Investments had $605 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, and offers mutual funds on an equity, fixed income and multi-asset basis. It has 20 offices around the world. It uses a research-based approach to market volatility. All of this makes it a worthwhile investment choice.
We have chosen three Allspring mutual funds — Allspring Disciplined US Core (EVSRX - Free Report) , Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBCX - Free Report) and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value (WFPRX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Allspring Disciplined US Core fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies that fall within the range of the S&P 500 Index range.
Justin P. Carr has been the lead manager of EVSRX since June 14, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (6.6%), NVIDIA Corp (6.6%) and Microsoft Corp (6.4%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.
EVSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.5% and 16.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.41%. EVSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.
Margaret D. Patel has been the lead manager of EKBCX since June 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.9%), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (4.4%) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (4.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
EKBCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.85%. EKBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Allspring Special Mid Cap Value fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase.
Bryant VanCronkhite has been the lead manager of WFPRX since March 31, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like CBRE Group, Inc. (4%), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.2%) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (3.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
WFPRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. WFPRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>