Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Allspring Mutual Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns

Read MoreHide Full Article

Charlotte-based Allspring Global Investments had $605 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, and offers mutual funds on an equity, fixed income and multi-asset basis. It has 20 offices around the world. It uses a research-based approach to market volatility. All of this makes it a worthwhile investment choice.

We have chosen three Allspring mutual funds — Allspring Disciplined US Core (EVSRX - Free Report) , Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBCX - Free Report) and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value (WFPRX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Allspring Disciplined US Core fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies that fall within the range of the S&P 500 Index range.

Justin P. Carr has been the lead manager of EVSRX since June 14, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (6.6%), NVIDIA Corp (6.6%) and Microsoft Corp (6.4%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

EVSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.5% and 16.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.41%. EVSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. 

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.

Margaret D. Patel has been the lead manager of EKBCX since June 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.9%), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (4.4%) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (4.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

EKBCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.85%. EKBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase.

Bryant VanCronkhite has been the lead manager of WFPRX since March 31, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like CBRE Group, Inc. (4%), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.2%) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.  (3.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

WFPRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. WFPRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.  

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allspring Diversfd Cap Bldr C (EKBCX) - free report >>

ALLSPRING SPEC MID CAP VAL R6 (WFPRX) - free report >>

Allspring Discipl US Core R6 (EVSRX) - free report >>

Published in

mutual-funds