Westlake Adds Nickel Gap/V-Groove Plank to its Product Portfolio
Westlake Corporation’s (WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, has introduced a new Reversible Nickel Gap/V-Groove profile to its Kleer cellular PVC trim line. This product features a tongue-and-groove joint that simplifies installation, vertically or horizontally, by creating the nickel gap on one side and the V-groove on the other, making it suitable for modern and traditional home styles.
The new Nickel Gap/V-Groove profile is made to be waterproof, termite resistant and low maintenance, like all other products in the Kleer cellular PVC lineup. The planks measure ¾” by 5-1/2” and 18” in length and come in white or can be painted on site. This profile offers durability while also keeping in mind the aesthetics and looks demanded by homeowners. It can be used both in creating durable interior accent walls as well as exterior soffits and porch ceilings.
WLK, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it is optimistic about the outlook for its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, which is supported by the need to boost the supply of residential housing in the United States after more than 15 years of underbuilding to support population growth and subsequent housing demand.
While global macroeconomic conditions remain tough to begin the year, the Performance and Essential Materials segment is well-positioned to benefit from a future resurgence in global industrial and manufacturing activity. The company's focus for 2025 will be on improving the components of earnings growth that it can control, such as carrying out cost-cutting plans, increasing the value it provides to its customers, ensuring the safety and reliability of its plants and commercializing new product innovations.
WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
