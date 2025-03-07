See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M(FELTX - Free Report) : 1.21% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FELTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. FELTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 29.67%.
VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Service Class(IAXSX - Free Report) : 1.04% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 12.26% over the last five years, IAXSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Fundamental Investors R4(RFNEX - Free Report) : 0.62% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. RFNEX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.68% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.