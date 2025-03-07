Potbelly Corporation ( PBPB Quick Quote PBPB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line declined year over year while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Following the results, the company’s shares fell 9.4% during the after-hours trading session yesterday. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. PBPB’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues
Potbelly Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line declined year over year while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Following the results, the company’s shares fell 9.4% during the after-hours trading session yesterday.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
PBPB’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Quarterly revenues of $116.6 million missed the consensus mark by 0.2%. The top line declined 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The decline was largely due to the absence of a 53rd week in 2024 and the company's ongoing refranchising strategy, which has involved selling 34 company-owned locations since second-quarter fiscal 2023.
During the quarter, company-operated comparable store sales increased 0.3% year over year compared with the 6.3% rise reported in the prior-year quarter.
PBPB Q4 Operating Highlights
During the quarter under review, labor and related expenses — as a percentage of sales — were 28.9%, compared with 28.8% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Occupancy costs (as a percentage of sales) were 10.8% compared with 10.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.
General and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) of 11.1% decreased by 80 bps on a year-over-year basis.
During the quarter, shop-level profit margin came in at 16% compared with 15.7% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted net income during the quarter came in at $3.9 million compared with $0.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter came in at $9.7 million compared with $7.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
PBPB’s Balance Sheet
As of Dec. 29, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.7 million compared with $33.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $4 million compared with $19.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
PBPB’s Fiscal 2024 Highlights
Total revenues in fiscal 2024 amounted to $462.6 million compared with $491.4 million in fiscal 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 totaled $32.6 million compared with $28.3 million in fiscal 2023.
In fiscal 2024, adjusted EPS came in at 30 cents compared with 15 cents reported in the previous year.
PBPB’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, PBPB anticipates same-store sales to decline in the range of 0.5% and 1.5%. It expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $3.5 million and $4.5 million.
In fiscal 2025, the company expects same-store sales to grow between 1.5% and 2.5%. The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA between $33 million and $34 million. PBPB plans to open at least 38 new locations in the fiscal 2025.
PBPB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Potbelly currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector have been discussed below.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. The stock has declined 16.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 14.9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. GCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.9%, on average. The stock has surged 25.7% in the past six months.
The consensus estimate for GCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.7% and 67.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. JWN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 26.1%, on average. The stock has risen 10.5% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates a rise of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s levels.