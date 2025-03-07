Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 7, 2025

  • Shares of GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) plunged 7.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 92 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) fell 3.7% on mega-cap growth stocks losing out in the session.
  • Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) soared 12.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.
  • Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) rose 1.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.76 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.39 billion.

