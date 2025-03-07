Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Celsius (CELH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) reported $332.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Celsius performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $311.90 million compared to the $303.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $20.30 million versus $19.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $3.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +448%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other: $2.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $14.63 million versus $17.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of Celsius have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise