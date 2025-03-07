We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Beacon Expands Waterproofing Division With DM Figley Acquisition
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) acquired DM Figley Company, Inc., (“DM Figley”), a specialty waterproofing distributor. The acquisition aligns with the company's Ambition 2025 plan to expand across multiple platforms and strengthen customer reach.
Shares of BECN dropped 1.6% during yesterday’s trading session.
BECN Strengthens Market Presence With DM Figley Acquisition
Based in Menlo Park, CA, DM Figley is a wholesale distributor of sealants, waterproofing and concrete repair materials. The company has been serving customers across California since 1970, with additional locations in Anaheim, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego. It supplies construction professionals with products such as epoxies, protective coatings and repair systems.
The acquisition adds DM Figley to Beacon's Waterproofing Division, which now operates nearly 60 branches across the United States. DM Figley brings strong customer relationships and technical expertise, further strengthening BECN's nationwide platform. The integration allows customers to access a broader range of services while maintaining existing local connections.
BECN’s Focus on Ambition 2025 Plan
The company focuses on above-market growth by expanding its footprint through acquisitions and new greenfield branches. This strategy aligns with its Ambition 2025 plan, which emphasizes adding locations and teams to enhance customer service. From Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, the company acquired 26 companies, which added 85 total branches to its portfolio.
It has implemented several strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth and enhance customer experience. The company aims to expand revenues, improve margins and create value for its customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.
In 2024, Beacon has advanced greatly along its path of achieving Ambition 2025 targets. The accomplishments include 19 newly opened greenfield locations, 42 acquired branches, digital sales up 24.1% year over year and continued improvements across its branches falling in the bottom quintile of financial performance metrics.
BECN’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this largest publicly traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials have gained 39.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry’s growth of 4.6%. The company is benefiting from the effective implementation of its Ambition 2025 targets and cost-reduction initiatives. BECN’s emphasis on expanding through acquisitions, along with investments in digital and productivity enhancements, is expected to support its prospects.
