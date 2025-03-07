We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kadant Rewards Shareholders With 6.3% Dividend Increase
In a shareholder-friendly move, Kadant Inc. (KAI - Free Report) recently raised its quarterly dividend by 6.3% to 34 cents per share (annually: $1.36). The new dividend will be paid out on May 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 9.
The latest dividend hike underscores Kadant’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance shareholders’ returns.
In fiscal 2024, KAI rewarded shareholders with $14.7 million in dividends. In 2023, the company paid dividends worth $13.2 million. In May 2024, Kadant announced that the board of directors approved share repurchase of up to $50.0 million during the period from May 16, 2024, to May 16, 2025. It’s worth noting that in 2024, KAI generated an adjusted free cash flow of $134.3 million.
KAI’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Kadant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 15% against the industry’s 0.5% decline.
KAI is gaining from strength in the Flow Control segment, driven by robust demand for capital equipment products in North America. Strong momentum in the fiber processing business augurs well for the company’s Industrial Processing segment.
However, the rising cost of sales due to higher material costs and increasing selling and administrative expenses pose a threat to the bottom line. Given the company’s international exposure, forex woes are weighing on its top line.
