Hudson Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Decrease 23% Y/Y
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 6 cents in fourth-quarter 2024, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Hudson’s quarterly revenues dipped 23% year over year to $35 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $38 billion. The year-over-year decline in sales was attributed to a decrease in selling prices for certain refrigerants.
Hudson’s Q4 Gross Margin Dips Y/Y
The cost of sales declined 6.5% year over year to $29 million. The gross profit was down 58.7% year over year to $5.8 million. The gross margin was 16.7% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 31.1%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 6.3% year over year to $8 million. Hudson's operating loss in the quarter was $3.2 million against the $4.7 million operating income reported in the year-ago quarter.
HDSN’s 2024 Performance
The company’s EPS plunged 53% year over year to 52 cents in 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Revenues were down 18% year over year to $237 million due to lower selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by increased sales volumes. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $241 million.
Hudson’s Cash Position
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $70 million at the end of 2024, up from $12 million at 2023-end. Hudson generated a cash flow from operations of $91.8 million in 2024 compared with $58.5 million in 2023. The company has no debt on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2024.
HDSN Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, Hudson’s shares have lost 52% compared with the industry’s 11.4% decline.
Hudson’s Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Hudson’s Peer Performances
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) reported earnings of 27 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line decreased 32.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents.
Global Industrial recorded net revenues of $302 million in the reported quarter, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306 million.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW - Free Report) posted adjusted earnings per share of $9.71 in fourth-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.75. GWW reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS of $7.89, including the adjustments for the loss on the sale of Grainger's subsidiary, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc., completed in the said quarter.
Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 5.9% year over year to $4.23 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. Daily sales increased 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 3.8%.
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) registered adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. HI posted earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported revenues of $707 million compared with the prior quarter’s $773 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695 million.