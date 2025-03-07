VEEV Stock Gains Following Latest Availability of HCP Access Data

Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) , on Tuesday, announced Veeva CRM Pulse. It is a data subscription that provides quarterly healthcare professional (HCP) access and multichannel engagement metrics for the life sciences industry.
Pulse is currently available for license to Veeva Systems’ CRM customers with 2024 quarterly data covering the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Hungary, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. Quarterly data releases for 2025 are expected to begin this April. Additional countries in Asia and Europe are currently being planned for availability next year.
The latest availability is expected to significantly enhance the Veeva Data Cloud product category, thus boosting its overall business.
Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company gained nearly 7.9% till yesterday’s closing.
Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations. We expect market sentiment on the stock to remain positive around this announcement too.
Veeva Systems currently has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion. It has an earnings yield of 2.9%, favorable than the industry’s negative yield. In the last reported quarter, VEEV delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%.
Significance of Veeva Systems’ Latest Announcement
Management believes that the company’s breakthrough data product, CRM Pulse, will likely improve segmentation and targeting on a global basis. Management is also optimistic about working with VEEV’s early customers to bring the value of CRM Pulse data to their commercial operations.
Industry Prospects in Favor of VEEV Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at $43.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2024 and 2030. Factors such as technological advancements and the growing need to overcome challenges like the lack of better patient care and skyrocketing treatment costs are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the latest availability of HCP access data is expected to be a significant milestone for Veeva Systems and boost its business.
Veeva Systems’ Recent Developments in Life Sciences
This month, Veeva Systems announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein it registered a robust uptick in total revenues. During the quarter, the company deepened its strategic partnerships across all customer segments via customer success and product excellence. Management also shared that VEEV expanded the Vault CRM Suite in the quarter with the release of Campaign Manager, following the August availability of Service Center.
Veeva Systems, in December 2024, announced the newest release of Vault CRM Suite, Vault CRM Campaign Manager.
In November, Veeva Systems announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new GenAI capabilities in Vault CRM.
VEEV’s Share Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 3.7% in the past year against the
industry’s 12.8% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 13.1% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Veeva Systems’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
