Home Depot Brings Magic Apron AI Tool to Enrich Customers' Experience
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD - Free Report) is focused on creating a seamless experience for customers. The company has been progressing well on its "One Home Depot" investment plan, which focuses on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements.
In the latest move, the company looks forward to rolling out Magic Apron, which is a proprietary suite of generative AI tools. This will aid consumers in answering how-to and product questions and help them with their home-improvement processes. Available 24/7, Magic Apron looks to help customers researching products on homedepot.com with detailed questions for spring products, projects and more.
The new tool is presently found on millions of product pages on homedepot.com and in the company’s mobile app. This is likely to extend to HD’s Pro B2B site, offering further support to professional contractors and business account users. Going forward, this tool will bring new features and be accessible across homedepot.com. Magic Apron will come up with new functionality to aid customers with project inspiration, design ideas, product comparison and recommendations, among others.
Magic Apron leverages the company’s proprietary knowledge base and its human expertise to be highly accurate and reliable. The technology will continue to learn from customers and associate feedback and serve as a foundational tool for store and contact center associates to better help customers. Powered by top-class large language models, Magic Apron is the first of its type in home improvement and comes with information from across the Internet to boost search results and answer customers' product and project-related questions.
More on Home Depot
Home Depot remains focused on expanding its business and is positioned to capture market share. The company has been creating an interconnected experience for customers, enhancing the pro wallet through its unique ecosystem of capabilities and expanding its store footprint.
The company’s interconnected retail strategy and robust technology infrastructure have consistently increased web traffic for quite some time now. Improved search capabilities, an enhanced Pro site experience and strong fulfillment capabilities have been driving online conversions. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s strategy of providing an interconnected experience resonates well with customers.
Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this home-improvement retailer have gained 2.7% compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth in the past six months.
