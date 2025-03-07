We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Virtu Financial Expands Market Reach With Virtu Technology Solutions
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) recently announced that it has launched Virtu Technology Solutions (VTS). This newly structured product suite extends the capabilities of Virtu Execution Services (VES) to sell-side broker-dealers worldwide. This would allow broker-dealers to leverage Virtu’s cutting-edge technology for enhanced market access, execution, and analytics.
This move bodes well for Virtu as it will solidify its position as a key technology provider for broker-dealers, delivering a comprehensive, scalable, and modular suite of multi-asset solutions. VTS integrates Virtu’s Workflow Solutions, Analytics, and Broker-Dealer tools into a seamless package, ensuring streamlined execution and market access. It has a global connection of over 60 markets and 235 venues, along with the management of more than 10,000 broker FIX connections. VTS provides a turn-key solution that caters to the front-to-back-office needs of sell-side firms.
An increased customer base for VIRT should benefit the Execution Services segment in the future. As more broker-dealers adopt VTS, the segment should witness a rise in trade flow, leading to increased commissions. VIRT’s internal broker-dealer infrastructure offers an unparalleled range of products in the industry. By making these resources widely available, VTS empowers broker-dealers of all sizes, enabling them to compete more effectively in a fast-evolving market landscape.
This strategic expansion strengthens Virtu’s market position while addressing the growing demand for cost-effective, high-performance trading solutions in the sell-side segment. Broker-dealers seeking to enhance efficiency and market access can now capitalize on Virtu’s robust infrastructure to drive business growth and success.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Shares of Virtu Financial have gained 92.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some other top-ranked players like ProAssurance Corporation (PRA - Free Report) , Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) and Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) . ProAssurance currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Enova International and Jackson Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProAssurance’s current-year earnings is pegged at 91 cents. In the past two months, PRA has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion. The company beat earnings estimates in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 152.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enova International’s current-year earnings is pegged at $11.33 per share, which indicates 23.8% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed three upward estimate revisions in the past 60 days against no downward movement. The consensus mark for ENVA’s current-year revenues suggests 16.1% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jackson Financial’s 2025 earnings indicates 11% year-over-year growth. In the past two months, JXN has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 8.9%.