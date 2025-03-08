We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
Macerich Announces Pindustry to Anchor HiFi at FlatIron Crossing
Macerich (MAC - Free Report) recently announced that a two-level, locally owned entertainment destination, Pindustry, will anchor its mixed-use outdoor development project, HiFi, which is adjacent to premier retail destination FlatIron Crossing in Colorado.
HiFi at FlatIron Crossing will feature NOVEL FlatIron by Crescent Communities, a five-story luxury multifamily residential community with 345 units currently under construction at HiFi. Phased openings at HiFi are scheduled to begin in 2027, including the openings of Pindustry and NOVEL FlatIron.
HiFi is a 25-acre mixed-use outdoor hub that broke ground in summer 2024 to provide a convenient, stylish living experience with unmatched walkability. Macerich’s HiFi at FlatIron Crossing combines multifamily living, shopping, dining and entertainment with lush green spaces.
Pindustry, a Colorado-based entertainment company, will open its second location at HiFi at FlatIron Crossing. It offers a combination of bowling, arcade games, food, cocktails and live music. Pindustry at HiFi will have 34,000 square feet of entertainment space.
Per Jack Hsieh, president and CEO of Macerich, “An important aspect of our Path Forward Plan is investing in and fortifying our Fortress and Steady Eddy properties, which include FlatIron Crossing. HiFi at FlatIron Crossing is designed to do exactly that, bringing together best-in-class entertainment and dining options, appealing green spaces for year-round programming, alongside luxury multifamily residences that deliver a built-in customer base for everything this thriving property has to offer its growing trade area.”
Conclusion
The combination of luxury living and entertainment fosters a welcoming environment that motivates both residents and guests to engage with the property. As a result, this boosts foot traffic, which, in turn, enhances rental income.
The company’s shift toward re-use and mixed-use properties through recapture and repositioning of anchor tenants remains a key emphasis, while bringing brands to new markets at its mall will likely attract shoppers.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 16.7% in the past six months, outperforming the industry's decline of 0.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.