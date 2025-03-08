We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
Compared to Estimates, EQT (EQT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +38.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Sales Price - Oil price: $54.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.26.
- Oil - Sales volume: 496 MBBL compared to the 416.04 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.
- Natural gas - Sales volume: 565,867 MMcf versus 558,024.1 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales Volume - Total: 605,183 MMcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 592,127 MMcfe.
- Average Sales Price - Natural gas price: $2.97 compared to the $2.69 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Sales Price - Ethane price: $6.20 compared to the $6.62 average estimate based on three analysts.
- NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives: $41.10 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.65.
- Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other: $167.08 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2286.8% year over year.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales: $27.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
- Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $1.64 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales: $180.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
Shares of EQT have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.