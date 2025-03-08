Back to top

Compared to Estimates, EQT (EQT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +38.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Sales Price - Oil price: $54.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.26.
  • Oil - Sales volume: 496 MBBL compared to the 416.04 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Natural gas - Sales volume: 565,867 MMcf versus 558,024.1 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Total: 605,183 MMcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 592,127 MMcfe.
  • Average Sales Price - Natural gas price: $2.97 compared to the $2.69 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Sales Price - Ethane price: $6.20 compared to the $6.62 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives: $41.10 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.65.
  • Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other: $167.08 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2286.8% year over year.
  • Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales: $27.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $1.64 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
  • Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales: $180.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
  • Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
Shares of EQT have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

