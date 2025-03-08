We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) standing at $2.40, reflecting a +1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.97 million, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $413.24 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +8.39%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. High Tide Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.