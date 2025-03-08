We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
OneSpan (OSPN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed at $16.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.
Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 13.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 27.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. At present, OneSpan boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.