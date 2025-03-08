Back to top

OneSpan (OSPN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed at $16.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 13.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 27.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. At present, OneSpan boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.9.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

