Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) closed at $1.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Blink Charging will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 39.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $32.41 million, reflecting a 24.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.39% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Blink Charging possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.