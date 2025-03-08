Back to top

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $8.08, demonstrating a +1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 27.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.23, marking a 75.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30 million, indicating a 22.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ouster, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ouster, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

