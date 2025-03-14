Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATS Corporation (ATS - Free Report) is an automation solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV - Free Report) is a business solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY - Free Report) is a paints and coatings company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) - free report >>

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) - free report >>

ATS Corporation (ATS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary