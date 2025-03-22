See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) - free report >>
Golar LNG Inks Finance Lease Agreements With Chinese Consortium
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) is gearing up to refinance its existing floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessel Gimi’s debt facility. To this end, GLNG has signed finance lease agreements with a consortium of Chinese leasing companies. The sale leaseback facility is valued at around $1.2 billion.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, which include the completion of documentation and receipt of third-party approvals. The facility is anticipated to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2025.
With a tenure of 12 years, the sale and leaseback facility features a 17-year amortization profile, during which quarterly repayment installments will be made throughout the lease period.
On the completion and repayment of the existing debt facility, Gimi MS Corporation is anticipated to generate net proceeds of almost $530 million. This amount includes the release of existing interest rate swaps.
GLNG is hopeful of gaining from 70% of these proceeds, which stands equivalent to almost $371 million.
GLNG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Golar LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
GLNG shares have gained 59.7% in the past year, outperforming the transportation-shipping industry it belongs to.
GLNG Stock One-Year Price Comparison
