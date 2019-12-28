Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
ICICI Bank Limited (IBN - Free Report) provides banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Masco Corporation (MAS - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
