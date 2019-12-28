Back to top

Company News For Dec 27, 2019

  • Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) surged 30.5% after the company announced its strategic partnership with Univo to develop cannabinoid-based products is ongoing.
  • Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU - Free Report) gained 5.7% after the company announced that the FDA had accepted for filing the company's BLA seeking accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
  • Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH - Free Report) declined 66.8% after the company reported that it has stopped the dosing of inarigivir patients in Phase 2 program.
  • Shares of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN - Free Report) declined 20.6% after the company announced that it would not be acquired and will stay a standalone business.

