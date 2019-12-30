Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) is an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC - Free Report) is a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.

DENSO Corporation (DNZOY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of automotive components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

