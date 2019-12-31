Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For Dec 31, 2019

  • Shares of Valaris plc (VAL - Free Report) gained 11.1% after the company received a $200 million cash payment upon the conclusion of previously disclosed arbitration proceedings
  • Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) rose 0.9% after the company announced that Joe Ferraro will become interim CEO on Jan 1
  • Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL - Free Report) dropped 2.4% after the company announced that Chairman Harvey Perry will retire in May
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) slid 0.8% after the company announced that its Tim Hortons unit president, Alex Macedo would leave the company

