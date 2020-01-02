Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) is aasset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) is a precious metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Swiss Re AG (SSREY - Free Report) provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
