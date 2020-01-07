Back to top

Company News For Jan 6, 2020

  • Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) surged 12.8% after the company announced pre-clinical data from the Hadassah Medical Center lab reveal that Namodenoson induces weight loss.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) gained 11.3% after the company delivered Q2 fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
  • Shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY - Free Report) declined 9.4% after the company revealed that Itacitinib did not statistically improve overall response rate or non-relapse mortality compared to placebo in Phase 3 study.
  • Shares of Novan, Inc. (NOVN - Free Report) declined 73.1% after the company revealed top-line efficacy results from the Phase 3 B-SIMPLE program that evaluated SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, which disclosed that statistical significance was not achieved for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2.

