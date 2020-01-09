New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD - Free Report) manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) isa precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
