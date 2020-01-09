Back to top

Company News for Jan 9, 2020

  • Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT - Free Report) gained 34.5% after the company announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 2 portion of the ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients.
  • Shares of Newater Technology, Inc. surged 17.3% after disclosing a contract of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology for a coal mine wastewater treatment project.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) lost 5.8% after the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 for first-quarter fiscal 2020 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.
  • Shares of Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) declined 11.3% after the company’s Q3 2019 earnings of $0.12 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.

