Company News for Jan 10, 2020

  • Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC - Free Report) gained more than 100% after the company released a positive midstage readout for its gene therapy to treat an inherited eye disorder.
  • Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC surged 16.9% after disclosing a Phase 1 data which revealed that oral treatment with foralumab was well tolerated.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) lost 19.2% after the company reported adjusted loss of 38 cents per share in fiscal Q3 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents.
  • Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA - Free Report) declined 10% after the FDA put TELLOMAK trial on partial clinical hold.

