New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD - Free Report) manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI - Free Report) engages in rail and related transportation business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY - Free Report) isan integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.

Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

