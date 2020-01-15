JPMorgan & Bank Earnings, Delta & Boeing & A New Strong Buy Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into fourth quarter earnings results from JPMorgan, Delta, and other giants, as well as rough Boeing numbers. The episode also breaks down why KB Home (KBH - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.
Fourth quarter earnings season unofficially kicked off Tuesday morning, with some of the big banks, including JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (C - Free Report) . Both banking giants impressed. Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) was not as lucky, as its scandals continue to haunt the firm.
Delta (DAL - Free Report) , meanwhile, kicked off airline earnings on a high note, which might put the pressure on United (UAL - Free Report) and others. Industry provider Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported its 2019 delivery and order results and they highlighted just how much the 737 Max crisis has hurt the aerospace powerhouse.
Looking ahead, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , and others are scheduled to report their quarterly financial results Wednesday. On top of that, all eyes will be on the U.S. and China Wednesday, with the world’s two largest economies expected to sign the phase-one trade deal.
The episode then ends with why KB Home is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at the moment. Fellow industry players such as M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) , M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) , and others also appear strong.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
JPMorgan & Bank Earnings, Delta & Boeing & A New Strong Buy Stock - Free Lunch
On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into fourth quarter earnings results from JPMorgan, Delta, and other giants, as well as rough Boeing numbers. The episode also breaks down why KB Home (KBH - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.
Fourth quarter earnings season unofficially kicked off Tuesday morning, with some of the big banks, including JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (C - Free Report) . Both banking giants impressed. Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) was not as lucky, as its scandals continue to haunt the firm.
Delta (DAL - Free Report) , meanwhile, kicked off airline earnings on a high note, which might put the pressure on United (UAL - Free Report) and others. Industry provider Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported its 2019 delivery and order results and they highlighted just how much the 737 Max crisis has hurt the aerospace powerhouse.
Looking ahead, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , and others are scheduled to report their quarterly financial results Wednesday. On top of that, all eyes will be on the U.S. and China Wednesday, with the world’s two largest economies expected to sign the phase-one trade deal.
The episode then ends with why KB Home is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at the moment. Fellow industry players such as M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) , M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) , and others also appear strong.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>