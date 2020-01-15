Back to top

Company News for Jan 15, 2020

  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) dropped 5.4% after the company reported earnings for the quarter ending December 2019 of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12
  • Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) rose 3.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.7 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4
  • Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX - Free Report) soared 63.4% after the company announced to sell its OEM Business for $490 million and also raised Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates
  • Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG - Free Report) jumped 28.1% after the company announced a partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games

Published in

airlines biotechs finance