New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) ) is a manufacturer and fabricator of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) ) is a manufacturer of single-family attached and detached homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) is an interior design company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN - Free Report) ) is a manufacturer of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.