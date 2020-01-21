Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 20, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) dropped 0.4% after the company announced that it has cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand
  • Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. jumped 42.2% after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ
  • Shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD - Free Report) rose 4.2% after the company announced it will sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP for $115 million
  • Shares of State Street Corporation (STT - Free Report) rose 1.8% after the company reported the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.98 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


State Street Corporation (STT) - free report >>

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail