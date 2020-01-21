Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC - Free Report) manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) operates as a truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) - free report >>

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - free report >>

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) - free report >>

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary transportation