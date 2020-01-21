New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Mercer International Inc. (MERC - Free Report) manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) operates as a truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
