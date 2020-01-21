Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 21, 2020

  • Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG - Free Report) shares surged 3.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
  • Fastenal Co. (FAST - Free Report) dropped 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.
  • Shares of First Horizon National Corp. (FHN - Free Report) soared 6.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
  • Progress Software Corp. (PRGS - Free Report) climbed 3.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $079, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.

