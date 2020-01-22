Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 22, 2020

  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) jumped 71.1% after the company reported that FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults
  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) rose 7% after the company reported that it has completed the sale of its Indian food delivery business to Zomato, valued at $355 million
  • Shares of CSS Industries, Inc. soared 100% after the company  reported acquisition by IG Design Group for $9.40 per share in cash
  • Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. rose 17.7% after the company announced that it has received FDA approval for its Viveve 2.0 Systems

