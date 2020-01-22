Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) is provider of rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) is a transportation and logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC - Free Report) is a close ended fund owned and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) is a producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 30 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) is explorer, developer and operator of gold mining properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

finance gold transportation