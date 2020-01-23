Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 23, 2020

  • Share of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB - Free Report) rose 12.8% after FB Financial Corporation announced a merger with the company
  • Shares of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA - Free Report) soared nearly 11% after the company and Ionis reported topline Phase 2 results of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx
  • Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) rose 6.8% after the company reported revenues of $1.64 billion for the quarter ending December 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) jumped 4.9% after the company reported that it is working with US health agencies to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus


 


finance pharmaceuticals