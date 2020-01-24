NextGen (NXGN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
(NXGN
) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The metric rose 15% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Revenues of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company totaled $137.7 million, up 5.3% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.
Bookings Update
Bookings for the quarter came in at $30.6 million, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, primarily due to change in sales organization.
Segment Details
The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues under the following segments:
Total Recurring revenues grossed $124.8 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Meanwhile, total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues came in at $13 million, down 0.3% on a year-over-year basis. Per management, this reflects headwinds in the managed services and software areas.
Margin
In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $69.6 million, up 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. Gross margin was 50.5%, down 240 basis points (bps).
Operating income in the fiscal third quarter was $3.3 million, significantly down from the year-ago quarter’s $6.2 million. Operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 2.4%, down 230 bps.
Fiscal 2020 View Updated
For fiscal 2020, NextGen expects revenues between $541 million and $547 million, narrower than the earlier communicated range of $536-$550 million. The mid-point of the range, $544 million, is above the same for the previous range, $543 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $542 million.
Full-year EPS is expected between 80 cents and 84 cents. The mid-point of 82 cents lies slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate which is pegged at 83 cents.
Summing Up
NextGen gained from its Recurring segment in the quarter under review. Impressive client addition and an impressive fiscal 2020 outlook instil optimism. Meanwhile, NextGen’s Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues were soft in the quarter. Bookings also declined in the quarter. Significant contraction in gross and operating margins raises concern. Additionally, NextGen faces stiff rivalry in the MedTech space.
