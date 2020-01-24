Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL - Free Report) owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN - Free Report) provides consulting services to business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) provides rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) owns and operates destination casino resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 24th
